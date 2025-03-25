How to play Fortnite OG 50v50 LTM

The iconic Fortnite OG 50v50 Limited-Time Mode has returned in the OG Chapter 1 Season 3, bringing back the chaotic large-scale battles fans used to love. Reintroduced with the v34.20 update, this mode splits 100 players into two teams of 50 and offers a unique twist to the classic Battle Royal experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG 50v50 LTM.

Fortnite OG 50v50 LTM: How to play and important tips

How to play

The goal of Fortnite OG 50v50 is simple, your team must eliminate all players from the opposing team to secure victory. Unlike standard Battle Royale matches, all 50 teammates land on one side of the Fortnite map, while the enemy team lands on the opposite side.

Additionally, the Storm Circle in this mode shrinks significantly faster than usual. Do note that this game mode is only available on the Fortnite OG map, and there's no announcement regarding its addition in the Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

Each team has its own Battle Bus, and they come from opposite directions on the map. Due to the faster-shrinking zone, the spawn rate of Supply Drops, Chests, and Ammo Boxes is higher.

Another key thing to note here is that players can revive their downed teammates, but once they are eliminated, the Reboot feature is unavailable, unlike the classic Battle Royale and Build modes.

Tips to win

Here are some tips to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite OG 50v50:

Teamwork is key : Stick with your teammates, revive downed players quickly, and share loot to increase survival chances.

: Stick with your teammates, revive downed players quickly, and share loot to increase survival chances. Use the chaos to your advantage : The battlefield can get messy with 50 players fighting at once. So, use the distraction to hide with your teammates and wait for the right moment to catch the opponents off guard.

: The battlefield can get messy with 50 players fighting at once. So, use the distraction to hide with your teammates and wait for the right moment to catch the opponents off guard. Land safe and loot efficiently: Instead of rushing into fights, loot as much as possible before the final battle begins. This is because the circle shrinks rapidly and you will not get the chance to loot in the mid or end phase of the battle.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG 50v50 in Chapter 1 Season 3. Note that it is a Limited-Time Mode and will be disabled on April 14, 2025. You can find the game mode in the first row of the Explore tab in the main menu.

