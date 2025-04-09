Fortnite Adventure Time bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Apr 09, 2025 15:42 GMT
Fortnite Adventure Time bundle leaked
The Fortnite Adventure Time bundle has been leaked (Image via X/@Fortnite)

The much-awaited Fortnite Adventure Time bundle has been leaked by popular leakers and data miners such as @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others. Epic Games teased the arrival of the collaboration on a social media post, and now these leaks have given players an idea of what they can expect from the partnership.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Adventure Time bundle leaks.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Adventure Time bundle release date

According to the official post by Fortnite on X, the Fortnite Adventure Time bundle is set to release on Friday, April 11, 2025. Additionally, files leaked state that the decryption could begin in 24 hours, paving the way for the cosmetics to arrive within 48 hours. This aligns with the official announcement as well.

Epic Games has partnered with some of the biggest franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Rick and Morty, and even Family Guy. So it comes as no surprise that the globally popular franchise charting the adventures of Finn and Jake makes its way to the ever-expanding list of universes in Fortnite.

Fortnite Adventure Time bundle expected price and items

According to leaked information and data mined by @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and other legacy leakers, a host of cosmetics based on some of the most popular characters from the franchise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is reportedly expected to cost 3800 V-Bucks, players can purchase individual items as well.

Here are the items that could be coming as part of the Adventure Time bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

  • Finn The Human Outfit: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Scarlet Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Jake the dog Outfit: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Marceline Outfit: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Hambo Backbling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Marceline parasol Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Princess Bubblegum: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Jake Chute Glider: 800 V-Bucks
  • Lumpy Space Princess Backbling: 800 V-Bucks
  • BMO Backbling: 600 V-Bucks
  • MO Game Time Emote: 400 V-Bucks
  • Jake Car Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Jake Bug Dance: 500 V-Bucks
  • Marcy’s Ax Bass: 800 V-Bucks
  • Lumpy Space Piano Keytar: 800 V-Bucks

Additionally, the Finn the Human Outfit in the Fortnite Adventure Time bundle will supposedly include a themed Backbling as part of the cosmetic offerings. As with any other bundle, players will have the option to purchase cosmetics individually instead of getting the full set.

