When does Fortnite Festival Season 8 end?

Fortnite Festival Season 8 featuring Sabrina Carpenter ends on June 17, 2025. It will run from April 8, 2025, until the aforementioned date. Within this period, you will be able to purchase the Music Pass related to the artist to redeem rewards. If you miss out, there's no need to worry as they will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later time.
Coming back to Fortnite Festival Season 8, it will go live when the downtime today (April 8, 2025) ends at 5:30 AM Eastern Time. It could be extended as per Epic Games' discretion, but this is the official timeline as of now. Once servers are live again, you will be able to purchase the Music Pass as well as gift it to your friends in-game.
What does the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Music Pass featuring Sabrina Carpenter contain?
As always, the Music Pass is divided into two parts: Free and Premium. As the name suggests, Free rewards can be earned without purchasing the Music Pass, while Premium rewards can only be obtained by purchasing the Music Pass. Here is what each segment of the Music Pass contains:
Free
- B Splat BassBeachy Beat Aura
- Epic Games - All My People
- Epic Games - Touch the Sun
- Epic Games - The Last Cavallard
- Epic Games - The Future Me
Premium:
- Sabrina Carpenter Outfit
- SC Electric Guitar & Blush Style
- SC Guitar Baby & Blue Style.
- Nonsense & Juno! Jam Tracks
- You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette and Dark Horse by Katy Perry ft. Juicy J Jam Tracks
Aside from the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Music Pass, some cosmetic items will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here is the list:
- Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit
- SC Heart Purse Back Bling
- Taste Emote
- Please Please Please Emote
- Cute Cutout Contrail
- Sabrina’s Mic
- “Please Please Please” Jam Track!
That is about everything you can expect to be added for Fortnite Festival Season 8. There are Quests/Challenges for you to complete as well. They will grant you XP and allow you to complete the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass a little bit quicker.
