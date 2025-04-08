When does Fortnite Festival Season 8 end?

Fortnite Festival Season 8 featuring Sabrina Carpenter ends on June 17, 2025. It will run from April 8, 2025, until the aforementioned date. Within this period, you will be able to purchase the Music Pass related to the artist to redeem rewards. If you miss out, there's no need to worry as they will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later time.

Coming back to Fortnite Festival Season 8, it will go live when the downtime today (April 8, 2025) ends at 5:30 AM Eastern Time. It could be extended as per Epic Games' discretion, but this is the official timeline as of now. Once servers are live again, you will be able to purchase the Music Pass as well as gift it to your friends in-game.

What does the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Music Pass featuring Sabrina Carpenter contain?

Sabrina Carpenter Outfit + Selectable Style (Image via Epic Games)

As always, the Music Pass is divided into two parts: Free and Premium. As the name suggests, Free rewards can be earned without purchasing the Music Pass, while Premium rewards can only be obtained by purchasing the Music Pass. Here is what each segment of the Music Pass contains:

Free

B Splat BassBeachy Beat Aura

Epic Games - All My People

Epic Games - Touch the Sun

Epic Games - The Last Cavallard

Epic Games - The Future Me

Premium:

Sabrina Carpenter Outfit

SC Electric Guitar & Blush Style

SC Guitar Baby & Blue Style.

Nonsense & Juno! Jam Tracks

You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette and Dark Horse by Katy Perry ft. Juicy J Jam Tracks

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Music Pass, some cosmetic items will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here is the list:

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit

SC Heart Purse Back Bling

Taste Emote

Please Please Please Emote

Cute Cutout Contrail

Sabrina’s Mic

“Please Please Please” Jam Track!

That is about everything you can expect to be added for Fortnite Festival Season 8. There are Quests/Challenges for you to complete as well. They will grant you XP and allow you to complete the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass a little bit quicker.

