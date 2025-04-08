Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before the given time. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime paves the way for v34.3, the fourth major update for Chapter 6 Season 2.

In terms of content, we know Sabrina Carpenter will be added to the game. She is set to headline Fortnite Festival Season 8. Ballistic will also be getting an update with new maps and items introduced for the mode. Furthermore, a collaboration with Adventure Time is rumored to kick off today, but nothing can be said with certainty.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and should be back online by 5:30 am ET. For real-time information, you can visit Epic Games' status website.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.30

Based on the official information shared by Epic Games, there will be two major content changes. The first pertains to Sabrina Carpenter taking the spotlight for Fortnite Festival Season 8. She will replace Hatsune Miku and be the next featured artist for the foreseeable future.

The second major content change will be the update coming to Ballistic. Shell Maps are being introduced for players to provide their feedback to the developers. Two new items are also being added to shake up the meta mildly.

Lastly, there is talk of an upcoming collaboration with Adventure Time. Epic Games has yet to hint at anything, but insiders have all but confirmed the same. We could see characters from Adventure Time added to the Fortnite Item Shop once the servers are up again, but it is recommended that you take this information with a pinch of salt.

That is all we know about the Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025). If you're still in-game at the moment, you may want to wrap up your session to avoid loss of progression. Here are the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes if you'd like more information on the upcoming content.

