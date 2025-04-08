Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30) release time countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30) servers will go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time on April 11, 2025. This will be the fourth major update for this phase of the storyline. Based on what has been confirmed so far, new content will be coming to Ballistic, Festival Season 8 will kick off, and we might see a collaboration with Adventure Time.
If you're eager to know what content to expect, check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes. Most of these expected changes have already been confirmed by Epic Games. That said, some aspects might be subject to change as they are based on leaks.
With that in mind, here is when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (update v34.30) servers will go live for players worldwide.
Note: The release time has been officially provided by Epic Games, but note that it is subject to change.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30) release countdown time and date: All major time zones
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30) servers will go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time. You should be able to download the update (v34.30) beforehand, but you will not be able to log in and play a match.
If you want to know how much time is left before the update kicks off, check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) downtime countdown timer.
The United States of America or Europe
For those in the United States of America and parts of Europe, you'll be waking up just in time for the servers to come online. For some, it will be the wee hours of the morning, but at least you know that you could play if you wanted to. That said, here is when the servers will go live:
- 2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 4:30 am Central Time (CT)
- 5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 5:30 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)
- 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia or Australia
For those in Asia and Australia, the servers will only go live late in the afternoon and early evening for most players. You should easily be able to log in and play a few matches before heading off to bed. Here are the release times:
- 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)
- 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 6:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 8:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30) release timer countdown
Here's a timer counting down to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30):
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Fortnite leaks seemingly confirm long-awaited One Piece collaboration
- Fortnite leaks suggest Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima from Yakuza coming soon