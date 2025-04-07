Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Ballistic update, and potential Adventure Time collaboration

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes, this update is scheduled for April 8, 2025. The date has been confirmed by Epic Games. Based on leaks, there is a lot of content in the form of collaborations that we can expect to see added to the game. The arrival of Sabrina Carpenter for Fortnite Festival Season 8 has been confirmed, and there's also an update coming to Fortnite Ballistic.

However, the other collaboration with Adventure Time is yet to be officially confirmed. Of course, the information comes from very reliable sources, and as such, it can be trusted. We will only get to know more once the downtime for the update kicks off on April 8, 2025.

That said, here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes.

Note: Some aspects of the articles are based on leaks and are subject to change. The information presented herein should be taken with a grain of salt.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes

Starting with the big collaboration, Sabrina Carpenter will be heading Fortnite Festival Season 8. Hatsune Miku will step off the Main Stage, giving way to Sabrina. We will be getting an Outfit for the artist as well as other cosmetic items associated with her along with Jam Tracks.

Next up is Fortnite Ballistic. Test Grounds Update #1 will go live on April 8, 2025. We'll be getting Shell Maps, two of which have been revealed: Hammer Fall and Storm Chaser Cove.

Both are currently unfinished, and the team will take community feedback into account to complete adding assets to both these maps. There will be new items as well, such as the Sovereign (Sniper Rifle) and Overdrive (Utility).

That's everything that has been confirmed. Coming to the unconfirmed Adventure Time collaboration, it should arrive during the update, or perhaps assets for the same will be added on April 8, 2025.

These should be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop once officially in-game, and you will be able to purchase them using V-Bucks. If you plan on redeeming V-Bucks Cards, you're in luck, as you'll get the Eternal Razorwing (Pickaxe) for free.

We could also see some leaks for Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars-themed), and a bunch of items added to the loot pool in Battle Royale/ Zero Build. Lastly, based on what we know from the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes, we could see the new TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) collaboration go live. However, there's nothing that can be confirmed at the moment.

That is about everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes. More information will be revealed by Epic Games soon.

