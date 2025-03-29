How to get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free

You can now get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free. It was added to the files in Chapter 6 Season 1 and is seemingly related to the characters that are part of the Birds of a Feather Bundle. The Pickaxe in question has the same design inspiration as the other cosmetics.

To get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free, you will have to redeem V-Bucks Cards. This may seem like you're paying for the cosmetic, but in reality, it is a bonus item that you get in the process. Here is everything you need to know about getting the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free.

Note: Offer is only valid for V-Bucks cards purchased in the United States and for accounts registered in the United States.

Redeem V-Bucks Cards to get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free

As mentioned previously, to get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free, you will have to redeem a V-Bucks Card between March 31 and April 27, 2025. There are many different V-Bucks Cards that you can purchase, each having a certain amount of V-Bucks. Once redeemed, you can then use the V-Bucks to purchase cosmetic items from the Fortnite Item Shop.

To redeem the V-Bucks Card, you will have to go here. This is the only official site. Do not use third-party sites. Additionally, V-Bucks received on Nintendo Switch can be used on Nintendo Switch.

Redeem V-Bucks Cards to get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

That said, V-Bucks received on a platform that supports Fortnite Shared Wallet card can be used across other platforms that support it too — PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile Android, and cloud gaming services.

Once you redeem the item, it should be in your in-game locker, and you will be able to use it when you want. Lastly, if you miss out on getting the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free, there's no need to worry. This is what Epic Games had to say:

"The Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe is not exclusive to this promotion, as it may become purchasable in the Fortnite Shop at a later date."

Since cosmetic exclusivity has been done away with, all cosmetics, even those from Battle Passes, can be purchased 18 months after the pass expires. Of course, this doesn't apply to the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe, as it could be listed much sooner. Epic Games will provide an update when the time comes.

