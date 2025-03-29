Is Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025)?

Is the Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025) might be a question on everyone's minds right now. By the looks of things, the servers are indeed down, and the game is unplayable for the most part. The reason for this is that the Discovery Tab, which is used to select different modes, is completely broken due to technical reasons.

Without the ability to choose a mode, there's no way to play the game. For this reason, Fortnite's player count hit zero for the very first time. This is what Epic Games had to say about the Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025) issue:

"We’re working to fix an issue where players are unable to matchmake or select games in the lobby. We’ll provide an update once this has been resolved."

That being said, you can still launch the game and boot into the main menu, but from then on out, there's nothing you can do. You can only check out your locker, the Fortnite Item Shop, view replays, and anything that's not related to actually playing a match.

How long could the Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025) issue last?

Given the severity of the situation, there is no timeline in sight as of now. Server-related issues have occurred before, but this is the first time that Fortnite has hit zero players. While there have been issues with the Discovery Tab in the past, having it vanish from the game has never happened.

The Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025) issue is truly a rather perplexing and (by the looks of things) complex matter. Epic Games will provide an update when things are back to normal, but as mentioned, it could take a while.

That being said, we could get a freebie (much like the Command Executor Pickaxe) to compensate for this. If there's anything of that sort, Epic Games will provide an update. If not a freebie, we could see free XP being given out to compensate for the loss of PlayTime XP.

