How to get Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite for free

The Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite is available for free as part of the Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops, celebrating the upcoming Twitch Rivals tournament. 32 duos will compete for a $50,000 prize pool during this event. To mark the occasion, Fortnite is giving players a chance to earn exclusive rewards just by watching Twitch streams.

So, here's how to get the Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite for free.

How to unlock the Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite for free

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops were first announced via the game's official X account, followed by a blog on their website, further explaining how to get the rewards. Just watch a Fortnite stream on Twitch for 60 minutes to unlock the Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite for free.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

To get this reward, you first need to link your Epic Games account with Twitch. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Go to the Epic Games website and log in to your account.

website and log in to your account. From the dropdown menu in the top right corner, go to your Account Settings .

. Scroll down to find the Apps & Accounts option.

option. Navigate to the Twitch icon and click on Connect.

and click on A new window will pop up and take you to the Twitch website.

Log in to your Twitch account and select Authorise Connection with Epic Games.

You have now successfully connected your Epic Games and Twitch accounts.

Now, simply watch your favorite Fortnite livestream for an hour, and the reward will be available on your Twitch Drops Inventory. Click on Claim, and the Pickaxe will be automatically added to your Fortnite inventory.

Do note that you can only claim the Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite for free between March 28, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time and March 31, 2025, at 12 AM Eastern Time. Apart from the Pickaxe, there are various other items you can claim on different dates, such as the Klassic Kombat Wraps and Lil’ Armored Truck Emote.

You now know how to claim the Command Executor Pickaxe in Fortnite for free. Keep in mind that the items featured during the Mode Mayhem event are not exclusive and will return as purchasable cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop. So, grab the free Pickaxe now and flex it across the Fortnite map.

