Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops are available to grab for free before the onset of Twitch Rivals, which is slated to begin on April 6, 2025, at 5 PM ET. A total of 32 streamer duos will be placed into a bracket. They will battle it out in multiple rounds to claim a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

However, let's not get ahead of ourselves, as the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops is the main topic at hand. There are a total of five freebies that you can earn.

How to get all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops

As mentioned, there are five Twitch Drops that you can get for free. To be able to earn them, you must ensure three things.

Firstly, your Epic account must be connected to your Twitch account. Secondly, you must be 13 or older to sign up for a Twitch account. Unfortunately, there is no way to bypass this rule if you are underage. Lastly, choose your favorite streamer under the Fortnite category and watch them play for a certain period of time.

Once you meet the requirements for all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops, they will appear in your Drops Inventory page on Twitch. You will then be able to claim them at your own convenience. However, in certain cases, it could take up to 14 days for the items to appear in your in-game Locker.

Consider contacting Epic Games' Support should you need more help. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the rewards and how long you need to watch streams to earn them.

Command Executor Pickaxe

Command Executor Pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

Date: March 28 at 9 AM until March 31, 2025, at 12 AM ET

How long to watch: One hour cumulative to get the Command Executor (Pickaxe)

Klassic Kombat Set Wraps

Klassic Kombat Set Wraps (Image via Epic Games)

Raiden Lightning Bolt Wrap

Date: March 31 at 12 AM until April 4, 2025, at 12 AM ET

How long to watch: 30 minutes cumulative to get the Raiden Lightning Bolt (Wrap)

Scorpion Flame Aura Wrap

Date: March 31 at 12 AM until April 4, 2025, at 12 AM ET

How long to watch: One hour cumulative to get the Scorpion Flame Aura (Wrap)

Kitana Fan Swipe Wrap

Date: March 31 at 12 AM until April 4, 2025, at 12 AM ET

How long to watch: One hour and 30 minutes cumulative to get the Kitana Fan Swipe (Wrap)

Lil’ Armored Truck Emote

Lil’ Armored Truck Emote (Image via Epic Games)

Date: April 4 at 12 AM ET until April 8, 2025, at 12 AM ET

How long to watch: Two hours cumulative to get the Lil’ Armored Truck (Emote)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops have different requirements to claim. As such, you may want to plan things in advance to min-max the amount of time you spend to claim the rewards.

On an ending note, Epic Games has not mentioned if these Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops will be listed in the Item Shop later. As such, you should claim them while you can (and for free).

