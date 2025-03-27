Where to find all secret Treasure Maps in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3

The Treasure Maps in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 offer players a unique way to earn a lot of XP for their Battle Pass progression. These maps were originally introduced back in Chapter 1, and they were notoriously difficult to locate. Now, they have made a comeback, but they still require some careful searching.

You can earn a total of 50,000 XP by finding all the treasure locations. On that note, here's how to find all the Treasure Maps in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3.

Location of all secret Treasure Maps in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3

When you find the Treasure Maps in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3, they don't immediately grant you a lot of XP. Instead, they provide multiple hints and have a red X where the actual treasure is. Your objective is to analyze the hints, locate the correct spot on the map, and go there to claim it.

The XP is only awarded once you reach the red X and interact with a glowing blue coin. There are five of these on the Fortnite map, and each grants you 10,000 XP. You cannot go directly to the treasure location and claim it — you are required to discover the Treasure Map first.

1) Retail Row

Treasure Map #1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

You can find this Treasure Map under the giant electric pole in Retail Row. The map shows that the treasure is hidden inside the maze of Wailing Woods. Follow the exact path drawn on the map. If you don’t want to waste time, you can simply break through the maze walls and reach the spot directly.

2) Dusty Depot

Treasure Map #2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

This map is located on the path between the grey and red warehouses in Dusty Depot. Since there are only three total warehouses in the location, it’s quite easy to spot this pathway. However, the map itself doesn’t give clear hints, only showing a tree as the marked spot. To be exact, the treasure is in the south of Shifty Shafts, around a few hundred meters away.

3) Moisty Mire

Treasure Map #3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

This Treasure Map is on the wall of a small wooden hut located north of Moisty Mire. The map shows a house with a treasure on top of it, and the house is found southwest of Retail Row. The treasure is right above the chimney opening on the roof. Since there are no other houses nearby, it’s easy to spot.

4) Snobby Shores

Treasure Map #4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

This Treasure Map can be found inside a small workstation at the entrance of Snobby Shores. The map hints that the treasure is between two small mountains. If you look at the Fortnite OG map, you’ll notice that this location is exactly at the center of Pleasant Park, Tilted Towers, and Snobby Shores.

5) Anarchy Acres

Treasure map #5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The final Treasure Map is inside the biggest house in Anarchy Acres, located close to the right side of the entrance gate. This one can be tricky since the hints on the map aren’t straightforward. However, the treasure is actually near a giant stone slightly at the southwest of Junk Junction.

You now know the location of all Treasure Maps in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3. Uou don’t need to do them all in a single match, so take your time and complete them in multiple games. Do note that this challenge is a one-time event and will not be repeated.

