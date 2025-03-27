You can earn massive XP by just driving in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, here's how

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is well past its halfway mark, and many players are looking for efficient ways to maximize their XP earnings and complete the Battle Pass. After all, unlocking those high-tier skins before others is considered one of the biggest flexes in the game. Players have recently discovered one of the easiest quests in Fortnite.

This secret quest will reward the players with 80,000 XP for simply driving a car from one location to another on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map. Here’s everything you need to know about the secret driving quest in Fortnite.

Earn 80,000 XP for driving from Lonewolf Lair to Magic Mosses in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

A hidden quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 offers a massive 80,000 XP reward, but it doesn't appear in the in-game Quests tab. To begin, visit Cassidy Quinn NPC at the Lonewolf Lair named location. Her exact location is marked as a question mark in a white box once you are close to Lonewolf Lair. Interact with her and continue the conversation.

Cassidy Quinn will tell you she has Kane's garage keys, which is only a few metres away. There are no puzzles to solve nor any NPCs to fight against. Simply open the garage and steal the vehicle.

The objective is straightforward: drive the vehicle through a series of checkpoints, starting at Lonewolf Lair and ending at a landmark near Magic Mosses. On successfully reaching the destination and exiting the car, you will instantly receive 80,000 XP. The entire journey takes two to three minutes, making it one of the easiest quests in the game.

Do keep these conditions in mind:

Players must remain inside the car throughout the journey. Exiting the vehicle midway will cancel the quest.

All checkpoints must be followed in order. Taking shortcuts will not complete the challenge.

Attacking Cassidy Quinn before the quest will disable it for that specific match. Players will need to retry the quest in the next match.

That's everything you need to know about the secret driving quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Hidden challenges like these not only provide valuable XP to the players but also add unique gameplay elements to the Battle Royale.

