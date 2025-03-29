You might be wondering: How long is Fortnite down so far today (March 29, 2025)? Due to technical issues, players have been unable to play a single match for a few hours. The entire UI, which allows players to explore the Discovery Tab to look for modes to play, has gone missing. Epic Games only addressed the problem about 30 minutes after the community had raised the alarm.

To answer the question of how long is Fortnite down so far today (March 29, 2025), the timeline as it stands is at a little over four hours. An announcement was made on the social media platform X at 11:42 PM Eastern Time on March 28, 2025. This is what Epic Games had to say about the Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025) situation:

"We’re working to fix an issue where players are unable to matchmake or select games in the lobby. We’ll provide an update once this has been resolved."

As mentioned, it has been four hours, and there has been no update provided yet. Given the severity of the situation, it will be a while before Epic Games can officially provide any further updates regarding the situation.

