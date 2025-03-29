How long is Fortnite down so far today (March 29, 2025)

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:23 GMT
Fortnite has been down for four hours so far today (March 29, 2025) (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Fortnite has been down for four hours so far today (March 29, 2025) (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You might be wondering: How long is Fortnite down so far today (March 29, 2025)? Due to technical issues, players have been unable to play a single match for a few hours. The entire UI, which allows players to explore the Discovery Tab to look for modes to play, has gone missing. Epic Games only addressed the problem about 30 minutes after the community had raised the alarm.

To answer the question of how long is Fortnite down so far today (March 29, 2025), the timeline as it stands is at a little over four hours. An announcement was made on the social media platform X at 11:42 PM Eastern Time on March 28, 2025. This is what Epic Games had to say about the Fortnite server down today (March 29, 2025) situation:

"We’re working to fix an issue where players are unable to matchmake or select games in the lobby. We’ll provide an update once this has been resolved."

As mentioned, it has been four hours, and there has been no update provided yet. Given the severity of the situation, it will be a while before Epic Games can officially provide any further updates regarding the situation.

