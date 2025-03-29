"Is Fortnite down today (March 29, 2025)?" is a question on everyone's minds at the moment, and the answer is a resounding yes. The Discovery Tab in-game is currently missing. For this reason, you cannot select any game mode. This is why the player count has hit 0 for the first time in history.

Ad

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the Fortnite down today (March 29, 2025) issue:

"We’re working to fix an issue where players are unable to matchmake or select games in the lobby. We’ll provide an update once this has been resolved."

By the looks of things, and given the severity of the situation, the game will be unplayable for quite some time. You can boot into it and check out the Fortnite Item Shop, but other than that, there's not much else to do.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

When could the Fortnite down today (March 29, 2025) issue be resolved?

Given that this is a major technical issue that Epic Games has taken note of, it could take a while to be resolved. This has never happened before. The fact that players across all platforms cannot play anything is very perplexing and makes one wonder what could have gone wrong.

Update v34.20 could be the culprit, but it concluded on March 25, 2025, and things had been working normally thereafter. The OG 50v50 LTM was launched that very day, and things worked as intended.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

By the looks of things, the Fortnite down today (March 29, 2025) issue will persist for a while, especially since in the Eastern Time Zone, it's now past midnight. Technical teams are likely off at the moment, and it will take a while for them to get to work and figure out what went wrong. Epic Games will provide an update when the issue is resolved.

For the time being, you will just have to wait out the Fortnite server being down today (March 29, 2025). As mentioned, you can still log into the game, but with matchmaking and the Discovery Tab being missing, there's nothing much for you to do.

Ad

That said, we could get another freebie like the Command Executor Pickaxe to compensate for the loss of playtime or perhaps an XP boost.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback