Sabrina Carpenter teased for Fortnite Festival Season 8

Epic Games has teased Sabrina Carpenter as the upcoming featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8. After much speculation and rumors, this is the first teaser that seems to validate what leakers have been stating for a while now. The post doesn't say much, but it's enough for fans to know it's her. This is what is written on the teaser's clip:

"04.08.25 - See you soon! xx"

Hatsune Miku will step down from the spotlight to allow Sabrina Carpenter to grab it for Fortnite Festival Season 8. Given that the artist in question brings about a certain flair, the entire Main Stage will be changed for her.

Her iconic microphone with a red heart on it will likely be featured in the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Pass. It can already be seen in-game. On that note, here is everything we can expect to see once the collaboration goes live.

Sabrina Carpenter could head Fortnite Festival Season 8

Thanks to leaks, we know Sabrina Carpenter will likely have one Outfit, which may feature two Selectable Styles. Aside from this, her microphone with the heart on it would be featured in the game in the Microphone category of cosmetic items.

In terms of Jam Tracks, there's not much known as this is not her first collaboration with Fortnite Festival. Some of her hit songs are already part of the game, that too, for a while now. Much before rumors began to surface regarding her being the next featured artist.

Veering off topic, aside from Sabrina Carpenter, it would appear that Adventure Time and TMNT villains from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) will be coming as well. We could see other content added too, but for the time being, these are the highlights. We could get an update from leakers regarding other major content, if at all anything else has been planned by Epic Games.

That said, April 8, 2025, is going to be a busy day for the community. A lot of collaborations, with a lot of V-Bucks to spend on cosmetics. On that note, if you plan on getting V-Bucks, you'll get the Eternal Razorwing Pickaxe in Fortnite for free as well.

