Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming content for v34.30 update on April 8, 2025

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 03, 2025 06:45 GMT
Three collaborations are slated to arrive for the v34.30 update on April 8, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
Three collaborations are slated to arrive for the v34.30 update on April 8, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the v34.30 update, scheduled for April 8, 2025, will contain multiple collaborations. As of now, the only thing that Epic Games has confirmed is the ending of Festival Season 7 and the start of Season 8. As per the teasers and in-game content showcased thus far, Sabrina Carpenter is in all probability going to be the next featured artist.

The information regarding the upcoming content comes from stalwart leaker @HYPEX. He has proven time and again to be a reliable source of information, and as such, the insights regarding the upcoming collaborations should be highly accurate.

Note: While the information comes from a reliable source, it is subject to change and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest collaboration with Adventure Time and TMNT Villains could arrive on April 8, 2025 (Tuesday)

The first major collaboration will reportedly be that of Fortnite x Adventure Time. The information was first shared by leaker @FNBRintel. They claim that four characters from the franchise will be added to the Metaverse. These characters are:

  • Finn
  • Jake
  • Princess Bubblegum
  • Marceline

At present, we do not know what other cosmetics could be associated with these characters. We will likely get a better idea of things once the downtime for Fortnite update v34.30 kicks off.

Moving on, @HYPEX states that we could potentially see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains being added to the game. This leak was also first shared by @FNBRintel. The characters expected to be part of this collaboration are:

  • Rocksteady
  • Bebop
  • Krang

Again, we do not know what other cosmetic items could be associated with these characters. More information will be revealed on the day of the update.

Lastly, it is all but confirmed that Sabrina Carpenter will be the next featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8. As mentioned by leaker @ShiinaBR, cosmetics related to the artist were added to the game earlier than intended. They can even be found in-game. We also know that she will have two Outfits that players will be able to use.

That is everything we know about the upcoming content for the v34.30 update on April 8, 2025. Based on the UEFN Trello Board, the date is more or less confirmed. Epic Games should provide an official update via social media channels a day before the update.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
