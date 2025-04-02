Fortnite Creative is getting an AI update

Fortnite Creative is getting a major update, and it doesn't involve new content but rather a management system for assets. Epic Games has announced new software integration for assets in Fortnite Creative. Loci, an industry-leading developer of AI technology for understanding and tagging 3D content, has partnered with Epic Games.

This is what Epic had to say:

"When a creator uploads a 3D asset, there is no metadata associated with it unless they manually tag their work, making it labor intensive to accurately categorize their content and difficult to discover. Loci’s computer vision models rapidly tag 3D assets automatically, precisely, and at scale, making content much easier to search, manage, and use."

Epic Games plans to integrate Loci’s technology across the Epic ecosystem, including using it to improve searching, sharing, and discoverability in Fab. This will automatically index custom assets in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). With Chapter 7 Season 1 rumored to be created using UEFN, this move comes as no surprise. However, that's not all that Epic Games is planning.

Fortnite Creative will use Loci to help identify potential IP violations and enhance moderation

With the implementation of Loci, a potential IP violation identification system and enhanced moderation capabilities will be introduced across the Epic ecosystem. This is thanks to Loci’s 3D similarity detection solution for IP protection. In short, stolen assets being used without a permit will be more easily detected, allowing Epic Games to take quicker action. This is what Loci's CEO, Eugene Yi, had to say:

“3D is the next frontier of AI-powered creativity, and we believe in making it more accessible, discoverable, and protected. Joining Epic Games allows us to integrate Loci's 3D understanding technology where it matters most—supporting creators directly in the strongest 3D asset ecosystem in the world.”

This is indeed big news for Fortnite Creative, as assets are an important part of the creation process. Being able to identify and tag them seamlessly will be a true game-changer. It is left to be seen when the software will be integrated, but by the looks of things, we could see the rollout occur within the next few months, if not weeks.

