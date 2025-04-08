Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) downtime countdown: When will it begin?

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) will kick off at 4 am Eastern Time on March 25, 2025. This will be the fourth major update for this part of the timeline. The update will usher in new content for Ballistic, Festival Season 8, and few other potential collaborations such as Adventure Time.

Thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes, we have a good idea of what we could expect. However, for the most part, this update will focus on Sabrina Carpenter's induction into the Metaverse.

Here is more on the topic at hand.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) downtime countdown time and date: All major time zones

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) will start shortly after matchmaking gets disabled. This will occur after 3:30 am Eastern Time on April 8, 2025. During this period, the game will not be accessible.

Here is when the v34.30 update (Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2) will begin across all major time zones.

The United States of America or Europe

For those in the United States of America and certain parts of Europe, the downtime will begin after midnight and early morning. There's honestly nothing for you to do at this time. The best option, of course, would be to sleep and wait for the downtime to end. Here are the timings for the region:

1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

3:00 Central Time (CT)

4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia or Australia

For those living in Asia and Australia, the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) will only start in the afternoon. For some, it will even extend into the late evening. After the update ends, you should be able to get in a few matches before it's time to head to bed. Here are the timings:

1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

7:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) downtime countdown

Here's a timer counting down to the start of the v34.30 update and downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

