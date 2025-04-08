Daft Punk could reunite for Fortnite Festival Season 9. The French electronic music duo (Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) was formed in 1993 and announced their split in February 2021. They even posted a video titled "Epilogue," featuring their robot personas in a desert scene and ending with one of them self-destructing. Truly a Daft Punk moment.

Although it was a heartbreaking moment for many, the latest Fortnite rumors on X suggest the duo could return. Multiple leakers, such as @SamLeakss, @itsmeleaky, @Loolo_WRLD, and @FNBRintel, have claimed that a potential collaboration is coming soon. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: Although the sources are reliable, things are subject to change. Thus, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Daft Punk could headline Fortnite Festival Season 9, but we won't know for a while

The rumors regarding a potential Daft Punk x Fortnite collaboration are strong and have some basis. However, at present, there is no way to confirm this. This stems from the fact that the group officially split in 2021 and are now solo artists. Daft Punk no longer exists as a solidified entity. Hence, for a collaboration to happen, they would first need to come back as a duo.

Alternatively, Epic Games could have reached out to the record company to license their music for Fortnite. However, they would still need the artists' permission to make them part of Fortnite Festival Season 9. Since all artists in-game have Icon Series Outfits, deviating from the norm would be odd. Fans wouldn't appreciate this change.

This situation is rather complex, but I'm sure something will be worked out, given how popular Daft Punk is in the music scene. Until we get official information from Epic Games or more leaks, we can only conclude that the duo could get Jam Tracks associated with them to use on the Main Stage. Other than this, nothing else can be said with certainty for the time being.

On an ending note, with the Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025) currently active, we could potentially get more leaks, but I wouldn't wait on bated breath. In all probability, we will only get more insider information about Fortnite Festival Season 9 and Daft Punk once Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars-themed) goes live on May 2, 2025.

This is also because Sabrina Carpenter will be the featured artist until June 17, 2025. Epic Games will likely add nothing to the files related to other major artist collaborations for a while. That said, it will be interesting to see who takes over as the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 9 since Epic Games always has something exciting planned.

