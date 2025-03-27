According to the recent Fortnite leaks, we could see a real-life Festival soon. Epic Games is known for hosting events in real life and has done so in the past. Perhaps the largest being teasers for Chapter 2 Season 7 and Chapter 3 Season 4, which were showcased in Times Square. These events caused quite a stir on social media.

The information regarding the same was shared on social media X by leaker @BeastFNCreative, who received the information from @RareSirMixALot. There are screenshots taken from the video, potentially disclosing the event's name: Fortnite Festival The Lobby. Here is everything we know about the same.

Note: The information comes from a trusted source, but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest Festival The Lobby to be a real-life event that's coming soon

Based on the screenshots shared, we can see a few things going on in the video. For starters, the name of the potential event is Fortnite Festival The Lobby. There are people in the video, quite possibly playing Festival, along with the Jam Stage and Main Stage, which are part of the game.

There seems to be mini-games (which could be related to the recent UEFN Minigame leak), and merchandise as well. This all points to the possibility of this being an interactive real-live event where fans will be able to interact with each other and play Festival. With Local Multiplayer recently being revealed, this could be related to it.

On the other hand, all of this could be a teaser to promote Fortnite Festival Season 8, which is due to kick off on April 8, 2025. Sabrina Carpenter is slated to be the next featured artist and her iconic microphone can already be seen in-game. However, none of this can be confirmed for the time being.

We may get more information during the downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2. Nevertheless, the prospect of having a real-life Festival event is exciting indeed. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned and if this will translate into in-game rewards of any kind.

