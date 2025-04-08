Fortnite live event leaked for Chapter 6 Season 2; Diago and Fletcher Kane will be involved

The Fortnite live event leak for Chapter 6 Season 2 is perhaps one of the most detailed ones yet. There is information about what could happen, along with some leaked animation. It shows Diago entering a portal again, which gives him access to the Demon realm. It is unclear what he's entering, but it seems that Fletcher Kane is involved in some way.

Much like the live event for Chapter 6 Season 1, this will occur at the end of the season. Based on the information provided thus far, this live event will introduce the next phase of the storyline: Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars-themed). There's more about that as well, but let's talk about the Fortnite live event leak first.

Note: There are potential Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 spoilers beyond this point. Furthermore, while the sources of information are reliable, they are subject to change. The information contained within this article should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Fortnite live event leak showcases the potential location and other finer details

Although the Fortnite live event leak doesn't show everything in detail (as some files are still encrypted), a lot has been revealed. For starters, we know that this event will take place in Magic Mosses (Named Location). A portal similar to what appeared last season could reappear. This live event could have a buildup as well, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Coming to events leading up to the live event, it seems that Fletcher Kane provided Daigo enough gold to create another mask, more powerful than the last. This could allow him to enter the portal and collect the Zero Point Shard. As we know, the Zero Point is the Alpha and Omega of the Metaverse. In Gen Z terms: "It is the because." Everything exists because of it.

If Fletcher Kane gets his hand on the Zero Point Shard, he may very well be able to alter reality itself. For this reason, this Fortnite live event leak is very important — it shows us a potential future that could occur within the storyline.

Other than this, we have some leaked animation that showcases the opening of a portal and purple light pulsating in and around it. This was also seen in the Chapter 6 Season 2 live event. It is probably just visuals associated with the live event and nothing more. Here is one of the leaked animations:

For the time being, this is everything we know about the potential upcoming live event. On a side note, it seems that this is connected to Chapter 6 Season 3. Once the live event ends, the Death Star from Star Wars is slated to appear in the sky. It is unclear if this will be part of the gameplay next season or will merely serve as a visual asset in the sky above the island.

We will need more in-depth Fortnite live event leaks before we can piece together everything. But given what we know thus far, we have the sequence of things, or at least a rudimentary understanding of what could happen.

