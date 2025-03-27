All Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 Map POIs officially revealed

The Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 Map POIs have officially been revealed. Epic Games showcased the upcoming POIs via the "Fortnite Mode Mayhem" trailer. This new map will be a direct throwback to Chapter 2, and if you've played the original Chapter 2, the first thing to catch your eye will be Steamy Stacks.

It played a role in the storyline, and towards the end of Chapter 2, Kevin the Cube rolled out from the nuclear powerplant to join the Golden Cube. It was truly an amazing storyline. Being able to play on the same map once more is going to bring forth nostalgia for OG players and, hopefully, resonate with newer ones as well.

That said, here are the POIs that can be seen in the "Fortnite Mode Mayhem" teaser.

There will be seven major Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 Map POIs

As seen in the trailer, there will be a total of seven major Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 Map POIs that you will be able to explore during gameplay. Given that the Reload mode is based on old maps, these Named Locations will likely look exactly as they did back in the day. Here is the list:

Slurpy Swamp

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Fort Crumpet

Lockie's Lighthouse

Logjam Woodworks

E.G.O Outposts

There will be Landmarks as well, but we do not know which ones will be present, as of this writing. Epic Games should provide the complete list of Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 Map POIs when it goes live on April 15, 2025.

New variant of Zadie and Fishstick (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from POIs, we can also see a new variant of Zadie and Fishstick in the trailer. Zadie looks more or less like herself, however, Fishstick has been covered in Chrome, by the looks of it. These will likely be sold via the Fortnite Item Shop.

Other than that, there is nothing else noteworthy that can be spotted in the trailer. Either way, you will not have to wait long to experience things firsthand. Given how incredible Chapter 2 was, it will be nice to go back and check out the island as it was in 2019.

