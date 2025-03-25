Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes revealed

Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes have been revealed, and there is quite a lot to go through. The Mist Titan got a massive overhaul (which is going to be an issue for new players to deal with), and Jam Loops have been introduced to the mode.

Other than these changes listed in the Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes, there are several improvements across the board. Goin’ Constructor Ability has also been tweaked a bit.

This article covers the Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes.

Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes

Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes cover many aspects of gameplay (Image via Epic Games)

Updates and Improvements listed in the Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes

Hunt the Titan Mission Revamp:

The Mist Titan just got more serious! This titanic baddie has stepped up its game, coming armed to the fight with a new Crystal Slam attack and two different modifiers in the final phase to shake things up. The Shield modifier blocks projectiles but can be penetrated if you get close enough. The shield will drop when the Mist Titan attacks, so keep an eye out for your opportunity to strike from afar! The Acid Pools modifier will spawn Acid Pools underneath the Mist Titan as it moves around, so watch your step! On top of that, the number of tracks you have to... track has been slightly altered in each Phase.

Get Your Jam On:

Time to get groovy! We’re bringing some serious jam to Save the World. Put down your weapons and pick up your instruments - it's time to rock the Husks away with Jam Loops. Whether you're shredding solos or jamming in a band with up to 3 other players, you’ll be creating some killer beats while defending the Homebase, or whatever your current assignment may be.

Pressing X on Xbox or Square on PlayStation controllers no longer triggers the "Back to Homebase" button - it instead brings up the Jam Tempo menu for the current Jam.

on Xbox or on PlayStation controllers no longer triggers the button - it instead brings up the menu for the current Jam. To trigger the "Back to Homebase" button, you'll now need to select it first, then press A on Xbox or X on PlayStation controllers (as those buttons are already used to view Mission Stats or invite other players).

button, you'll now need to select it first, then press on Xbox or on PlayStation controllers (as those buttons are already used to view Mission Stats or invite other players). Instead of pressing/holding X on Xbox controllers to trigger the "Edit Loadout" and "Mission Details" buttons in the Lobby, you'll now be able to do so by pressing left or right analog sticks, respectively.

on Xbox controllers to trigger the and buttons in the Lobby, you'll now be able to do so by pressing left or right analog sticks, respectively. The "Mission Start" button has been assigned to Y on Xbox controllers, being in line with Battle Royale button mapping.

Goin’ Constructor Ability Changes:

Increased the movement speed bonus while the Shield is up.

The damage reduction effect now persists for a brief moment after lowering the Shield.

Bug Fixes listed in the Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes

The developers have yet again addressed a few bugs in Save The World. Hopefully, this makes the game more enjoyable for certain players:

Fixed the bug affecting Hover Turret cooldown UI and general use.

Fixed an issue causing Heavy Attacks to sometimes deal no damage with certain Melee weapons.

Resolved the issue where the Global Daily Bonus Goal completion wouldn’t count towards the Witching Wing Quest Pack progress.

Schematics, Heroes, Defenders, or Survivors not yet upgraded to the maximum Tier 5 will now show the appropriate number of stars, based on their current Tier.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Mist Titan to become stuck in caves and unable to get out.

Increased the number of searchable objects in Frozen Fjords and Autumn Foothills zones.

The Loot Llama preview now accurately reflects the rewards based on the Llama selected in the "Llamas" tab.

Resolved an issue on PS4 where the chat keyboard would unexpectedly appear during the loading screen if the player received a message.

That's all there is to talk about in the Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes. As you can see, the developers have not abandoned the original mode that started it all and are still working to improve aspects of it. You can also read the Fortnite v34.20 patch notes here.

