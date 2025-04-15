The Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration is potentially happening, but it’s not what you’d expect 

We could potentially see a Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration happening, but not in the way you'd imagine. According to @Shpeshal_Nick from @Xbox Era, Jack Black, who played Steve in A Minecraft Movie, could potentially come to Fortnite in the future. However, this won't be the Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration the community has hoped for.

It would be Jack Black, but as himself, and not Steve from Minecraft. However, because he's now canon in Minecraft, he would likely be called the "guy from Minecraft." Which, in a way, would make a collaboration with Jack Black, unofficially, a Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration.

While this is not as exciting as the real deal, it is definitely the next best thing. If that does not excite you, well, there's more. @Shpeshal_Nick listed out nearly a dozen names that we could see added to the Metaverse. Of course, this doesn't mean the collaborations will happen, but at least we have something to potentially look forward to. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information presented in this article is based on insider information and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

The Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration might not be what you'd expect, but there's more to come

While the unofficial Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration may only contain Jack Black as himself, @Shpeshal_Nick did mention more potential collaborations. A few of them have collaborated with Fortnite before, so it's more of a question of when rather than if they will collaborate.

Others are new and may not have their debut in Fortnite anytime soon (perhaps never). There's always room for wishful thinking, but that won't be enough to make your dream collaboration come true (like the recent Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration). That said, here is the list of names:

Jack Black

Mortal Kombat (Shang Tsung, Goro, Shao Kahn, Reptile)

Death Stranding (Die-Hardman)

Doom: The Dark Ages (Doom Slayer)

Double Dragon (Billy and Jimmy)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Henry and Hans)

Hitman (Agent 47 with Rubber Ducks)

Marvel (16-bit/pixel art versions of existing skins)

NBA Player Collabs (Luka Dončić or Nikola Jokić are strong choices)

As mentioned, certain franchises are already a part of the Metaverse. For instance, we have Doom Slayer from Doom, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kitana, and Raiden from Mortal Kombat. When it comes to Marvel, we have far too many characters to name. Lastly, we have LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and, of course, Shaquille O'Neal representing the NBA.

Aside from characters, there also seems to be a collaboration with Tony Hawk, which could potentially feature an in-game event. This would be interesting to see as a mechanic, more so, as Epic Games was actively working on skateboards.

That's everything we know about the unofficial Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration and others. We should get more information when Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars-themed) kicks off in a few days.

