How to get the Elite Zadie skin in Fortnite for free

If you love freebies, here's your chance to get the Elite Zadie skin in Fortnite for free. The character is a variant of Zadie, who was first released in Chapter 2. With Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) reintroducing the Fortnite Chapter 2 Map, this is the perfect time to introduce Elite Zadie to the Metaverse.

Having said that, you'll have to participate in the Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups to stand a chance of getting the Elite Zadie skin in Fortnite for free. This will be a bit demanding as it's a Duos Cup, but it's not impossible. On that note, here is everything you need to know.

Participate in the upcoming Reload Cups to get the Elite Zadie skin in Fortnite for free

To get the Elite Zadie skin in Fortnite for free, you will have to participate in the upcoming Reload Cups, scheduled for April 27 and April 28, 2025. The top 100 players from all regions will be eligible to get the Elite Zadie (Outfit) for free. You will need to secure 10 points in total to achieve a Victory Royale.

This will be easier said than done, as this is an open event. Anyone eligible can participate, including professional players and veterans. Nevertheless, this will be your only chance at the moment to stake your claim and get the freebie. Go test your mettle in combat and earn what's yours.

Could the Elite Zadie skin be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop later?

For the moment, we do not know if the skin will be listed in-game later. Only that it can be acquired early via the Reload Cups. However, Epic Games had this to say via their blog:

"There will be more opportunities to earn the Elite Zadie Outfit in May."

This could indicate that it will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop next month. However, this cannot be confirmed at the moment. More than likely, the character may be up for grabs again via another Cup or Tournament.

On a side note, you can also get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free by earning 50 Account levels. It is much easier than having to slug it out with adept players in an online Tournament.

