Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

Epic Games is hosting the Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups to celebrate the launch of the Slurp Rush (v34.30). This update brings a Fortnite Chapter 2-inspired map into rotation, filled with iconic locations. There is no prize pool (a bit of a letdown for competitive players), but if you rank high enough, you won't go home empty-handed.

This will be in Duos format set in Reload, which means the pacing on the match will be intense. Be sure to bring a reliable teammate, and if you haven't yet found one, no need to rush; there's still time to spare.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups.

Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups details

Start date

The Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups will commence on April 27, 2025, and continue until April 28, 2025. This will be a two-day tournament. Timings will be announced by Epic Games in the coming days.

How to participate

To participate in the Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups, you must meet a few requirements. Here is the checklist:

You must be at least 13 years of age.

You must comply with Epic Games' TOS and Fortnite EULA.

You must enable 2FA.

You must not be affiliated with Epic Games.

You must ensure your player name adheres to the guidelines set forth by Epic Games.

You must ensure your Epic Games account has not faced any ban(s) or suspension(s) in recent days (14).

You must ensure your Epic Games account is level fifty (50) and/or above.

You must ensure you are not participating from Prohibited Countries (Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and the regions of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk).

You must ensure you reside within the European Union to play on iOS devices.

Cup format

The Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups will be a Duos Cup. Each session will last approximately three hours. Teams may participate in a maximum of 10 matches during a session. Each elimination will be worth one point. To secure a Victory Royale, your team will need to secure 10 points.

The tournament is open to players from all regions, barring those classified as Prohibited Countries.

Prizes

Prizes will be awarded based on placement within the Leaderboard. Here is the prize that can be won based on region and placement:

The top 100 players from all regions will get the “Elite Zadie” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit.

That is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Elite Zadie Reload Cups. Epic Games will share the finer details in the coming days.

If you're interested in another version of Zaddie, you can get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free.

