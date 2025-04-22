How to get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free

If you love Marvel, here's your chance to get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yelena Belova, aka White Widow, is the sister of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, an assassin trained in the Red Room. With Thunderbolts debuting on May 1, 2025, this is the perfect time to introduce her to the Metaverse.
Having said that, you'll have to participate in the Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup to stand a chance of getting the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free. This is the Duo Cup, which will require you and your teammate to work together to succeed, much like the Romanoff Sisters once did.
Participate in the upcoming Thunderbolts Cup to get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free
To get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free, you have to participate in the upcoming Thunderbolts Cups, scheduled for April 25, 2025. The top players from each region will be eligible to get the White Widow (Outfit) for free. You will need 65 points to secure a Victory Royale.
This will not be an easy task, as everyone will be gunning for this freebie. That said, you have time on hand to find a good teammate and prep strategies to score big. Even if you don't secure 65 points, fret not, you won't be going home empty-handed. For 40 points, your Duo will secure the White Widow (Wrap), and for just eight points, the Winter Soldier (Wrap).
Will the White Widow skin be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop later?
Yes, White Widow will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop starting April 30, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here are all the cosmetics that will be listed:
- White Widow (Pen & Ink) (Outfit)
- White Widow’s Fangs (Pickaxe)
- White Widow’s Pack (Back Bling)
- White Widow (Wrap)
- Widow’s Mac (Emote!)
- Soldier (Pen & Ink) (Outfit)
- Armament Axe (Pickaxe)
- Winter Soldier’s Spare (Back Bling)
- Winter Soldier (Wrap)
- Arm-Up (Emote!)
The prices should be revealed once the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) ends.
That is everything you need to know about getting the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free. If you want to know more about the upcoming update, read the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes.
