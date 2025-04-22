How to get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 22, 2025 08:27 GMT
Here
White Widow skin in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)

If you love Marvel, here's your chance to get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yelena Belova, aka White Widow, is the sister of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, an assassin trained in the Red Room. With Thunderbolts debuting on May 1, 2025, this is the perfect time to introduce her to the Metaverse.

Ad

Having said that, you'll have to participate in the Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup to stand a chance of getting the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free. This is the Duo Cup, which will require you and your teammate to work together to succeed, much like the Romanoff Sisters once did.

Participate in the upcoming Thunderbolts Cup to get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

To get the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free, you have to participate in the upcoming Thunderbolts Cups, scheduled for April 25, 2025. The top players from each region will be eligible to get the White Widow (Outfit) for free. You will need 65 points to secure a Victory Royale.

This will not be an easy task, as everyone will be gunning for this freebie. That said, you have time on hand to find a good teammate and prep strategies to score big. Even if you don't secure 65 points, fret not, you won't be going home empty-handed. For 40 points, your Duo will secure the White Widow (Wrap), and for just eight points, the Winter Soldier (Wrap).

Ad

Will the White Widow skin be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop later?

Yes, White Widow will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop starting April 30, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here are all the cosmetics that will be listed:

  • White Widow (Pen & Ink) (Outfit)
  • White Widow’s Fangs (Pickaxe)
  • White Widow’s Pack (Back Bling)
  • White Widow (Wrap)
  • Widow’s Mac (Emote!)
  • Soldier (Pen & Ink) (Outfit)
  • Armament Axe (Pickaxe)
  • Winter Soldier’s Spare (Back Bling)
  • Winter Soldier (Wrap)
  • Arm-Up (Emote!)
Ad

The prices should be revealed once the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) ends.

That is everything you need to know about getting the White Widow skin in Fortnite for free. If you want to know more about the upcoming update, read the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications