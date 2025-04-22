Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime starts. The servers will be live again by 8 am ET. This downtime will usher in the final update (v34.40) for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed the new collaboration with TMNT and Thunderbolts. However, the finer details regarding both crossovers are somewhat limited. The only thing we do know is that the Thunderbolts Cup will go live on April 22, 2025.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) will last approximately four hours. The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and should be back online by 8 am ET. For real-time information, you can visit Epic Games' status website.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.40

Aside from the Thunderbolts and TMNT collaboration, not much else is known about this update.

The Death Star can already be seen in-game, so perhaps the update could add more Star Wars references to hype up the next season. We may also see the Crew Outfit for May 2025 if it gets decrypted, and a few other new Outfits could be added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Coming to what we know based on leaks, we could see Casey Jones join the Metaverse. His arrival has been rumored for a while now. However, Epic Games is yet to confirm this despite revealing the upcoming TMNT collaboration. We could also see an Outfit that references Jenna Ortega, but that, too, has not been confirmed.

That's about it for new content coming today. With this being the last update for Chapter 6 Season 2, that's about everything we could expect to see added.

With just a few days to go for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars), Epic Games is undoubtedly keeping new content in reserve for then.

You can read the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes for more information.

