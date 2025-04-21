Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup: Start date, how to participate,  and rewards

The Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup is a new open tournament that gives players a chance to unlock multiple new items even before they release. This exciting duos tournament is part of Fortnite’s latest Marvel collaboration that brings the Winter Soldier and White Widow in the game. With the event starting soon, players will have only a limited window to prove their skills and claim the cosmetics for free.
On that note, here's everything about the Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup.
Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup: Everything you need to know
This is a duo tournament that will be played on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map. The teams can compete in up to 10 matches during a three-hour window, and the total points will tell the rewards you would be eligible for.
There is no purchase required to participate, and players from all ranks are allowed to play. However, the Epic Games account must be at least Level 50, Two-Factor Authentication must be turned on, and the account type should not be Cabined.
Start date
The Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup will take place on April 25, 2025. Each region will have a different schedule, which will be visible in the Compete tab.
How to participate
To compete in the Thunderbolts Cup, simply go to the Compete tab, search for the tournament name, and click on the Participate button in the bottom-left corner while you are in a lobby with your teammate.
Do note that you need to play the whole tournament with the same teammate, and once registered, you can't play with someone else. Moreover, you cannot participate in multiple regions.
Rewards
You can win the following items in the Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup: White Widow (Pen & Ink) Outfit, White Widow Wrap, and Winter Soldier Wrap. These cosmetics will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on April 30, 2025. In all regions, the Wraps will be unlockable by reaching the following points threshold:
- 8 Points: Winter Soldier Wrap
- 40 Points: White Widow Wrap
The White Widow (Pen & Ink) Outfit will be rewarded to the top players across all regions in the following manner:
- Europe: Top 1,000
- North America Central: Top 900
- Oceania, Asia, Middle East, Brazil, North America West: Top 100
That's about everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup. For the complete tournament rulebook, you can refer to the official blog here.
