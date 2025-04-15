Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

The Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush Twitch Drops are live now, offering multiple free cosmetic items. Epic Games is giving away these items on the occasion of the release of a new map in the Reload playlist. Whether you're a dedicated fan or just love free items, this is a great chance to grab some cool rewards. All you need to unlock these items is to watch one of your favorite Twitch streamers for a set amount of time.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush Twitch Drops.

How to get all Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush Twitch Drops

The Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush Twitch Drops were announced on X right after the game mode release. This time, there's one Wrap and one Back Bling up for grabs. If you are interested in claiming them, the first thing you need to do is link your Epic Games account with Twitch. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:

Visit the Epic Games website and sign in.

website and sign in. Go to your Account Settings from the drop-down menu on the top right.

from the drop-down menu on the top right. Click on Apps & Accounts and find Twitch .

and find . Click Connect and then allow access through your Twitch account.

Once connected, all you have to do is watch any of the Fortnite live streams on Twitch. Here are the rewards and how long you need to watch to earn them:

Elite’s Sigil Wrap : Watch Fortnite for 30 minutes on Twitch

: Watch Fortnite for 30 minutes on Twitch Route Kit Back Bling: Watch Fortnite for 1 hour on Twitch

After you finish the quest, visit your Twitch Drops Inventory to claim the cosmetics. After claiming the rewards, they will show up in your Fortnite locker immediately. However, in rare cases, it might take up to 14 days.

Do note that this is a limited-time event, and the last day to claim these drops is April 22, 2025, at 12 AM Eastern Time.

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush Twitch Drops. As mentioned in the official blog, these items are not exclusive and are likely to return as purchasable cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop in the future.

