Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watch

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals are almost here, and the hype is building across the competitive scene. This time, the Grand Finals will take place during the end of Chapter 6 Season 2, and just like before, top players from around the world will be competing for a spot at the FNCS Global Championship 2025.
Compared to the Major 1 Grand Finals, this event offers more seats for the Global Championship, while the prize pool remains unchanged.
On that note, here’s everything you must know about the FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals.
Everything we know about Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals
The FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals will begin on April 26, 2025, and conclude the next day. Like the previous event, it will be played online, featuring top trios from every region. The best-performing teams will qualify for the FNCS Global Championship 2025, which will take place on LAN.
1) How to qualify
Getting qualified for this event follows the same process as the first Major. Here's a breakdown:
- Divisional Cups: An open tournament that sorts teams into three divisions based on how they perform. After five weeks of play, teams in Division 1 move on to the Play-In stage.
- Play-In stage: The best teams (Top 99 in Europe and North America Central, Top 66 in other regions) qualify for the Group Stage.
- Group stage: Teams compete to make it to the Grand Finals. A Victory Royale results in direct qualification, while consistent high placements also help secure a spot.
- Last Chance Qualifier: Teams that don’t qualify from the Group Stage have one last chance to make it to the Grand Finals.
The tournament will be played in trio format on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map. The number of trios that will qualify for the 2025 Global Championship through Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 is as follows:
- Europe: 5
- North America Central: 3
- North America West: 1
- Asia: 1
- Middle East: 1
- Brazil: 1
- Oceania: 1
2) Prize pool
The total prize pool for the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals remains the same, adding up to $2.08 million. It is divided by regions in the following manner:
- Europe: $816,000
- North America Central: $562,500
- Brazil: $180,000
- North America West: $180,000
- Asia: $90,000
- Middle East: $90,000
- Oceania: $90,000
For those who don't know, the entire prize pool of the FNCS 2025 season is $8 million, which is slightly higher than the previous year.
3) Where to watch
The tournament will be officially broadcast on the following channels:
FNCS 2025 English broadcast
FNCS 2025 Portuguese broadcast
FNCS 2025 clean feed (No commentary)
There will also be regional broadcasts and community streams with watch parties for different audiences.
That's everything you must know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals. For more information, you can check out the official blog here.
