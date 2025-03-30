Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Star Wars event in Chapter 6 Season 2

According to recent leaks, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 might soon see a Star Wars-themed event. Reputable Fortnite leaker and information provider @Loolo_WRLD recently posted on X about an upcoming in-game event that is expected to take place in April 2025. While it is not fully clear if it is directly tied to Star Wars, speculations are running wild among the community. The leak also credits @BeastFNCreative for assisting in uncovering this information.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the potential Chapter 6 Season 2 Star Wars-themed mini-event so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Leaks suggest a Star Wars-themed Fortnite mini-event may take place in Chapter 6 Season 2

As per @Loolo_WRLD’s post, a mini-event is planned for FN Chapter 6 Season 2, with a mysterious "observer" playing a key role in it. The rumored event is expected to take place on April 12, 2025, although the date is subject to change.

While no direct Star Wars connection has been confirmed, given the timing and Epic Games' past collaborations, many believe this event could serve as a buildup to a Fortnite collaboration with the popular franchise.

This isn’t the first leak fueling excitement for a potential Star Wars crossover. In recent weeks, data miners have uncovered numerous hints that some new Star Wars character skins will be coming soon. Moreover, there are also rumors that the Chapter 6 Season 3 could be completely Star Wars-themed. These hints add further weight to the speculation that FN's upcoming event is most likely going to be related to the franchise.

It's clear that something exciting is on the horizon. However, note that neither Epic Games nor Disney has provided any official announcements or hints regarding a new upcoming collaboration between them. If the rumors are true, be prepared for another unique adventure across the Fortnite map soon.

