The upcoming Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 map could offer a lot of mobility 

A new Fortnite Reload map will go live on April 15, 2025. According to the trailer, the map will be a throwback to Chapter 2 and will officially reveal many familiar POIs. It has been a hot minute since anyone has played on Chapter 2. As such, being able to once more land a Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks, and Slurpy Swamp will be a kick of nostalgia.

That's not the only thing players will be able to do. Based on leaks provided by @BeastFNCreative, it seems that cars will be added to the island as well. This may sound odd, especially given that Fortnite Reload has a much faster pace than the traditional Battle Royale/Zero Build. However, it does fit into the timeline.

Here is more information on this leak and what it means for the new Fortnite map.

Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 map could feature Snoop Dogg's 1966 Cadillac Deville car

Based on the insights provided by the leaker, @BeastFNCreative, the Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 map currently features Snoop Dogg's Lowrider Vehicle (1966 Cadillac Deville). Keep in mind that this information is data-mined and subject to change. The leaker also mentioned that the spawn locations for these cars are correct, which suggests that the developers are probably not messing about.

Although the number of spawn points is unknown, we could see at least half a dozen cars on the Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 map. Given that the lobby hosts up to 40 players at any given time, having six cars on the map makes sense. Then again, the number could also be slashed in half to make things more competitive. Either way, the notion that we may be able to drive about is very exciting.

It will open up new strategies for flanking opponents, rotating out of the Storm, and increasing overall mobility. Of course, this change may irk players who are used to moving about on foot in Reload. But with Fortnite, change is the only constant, except when servers and matching are affected due to the game's UI vanishing.

That is everything we know about cars coming to Fortnite Reload. We could expect an update during the downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2, although leakers could provide an insight sooner.

In any case, we will know what to expect before the new Chapter 2 map for Reload goes live.

