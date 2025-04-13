Fortnite TMNT Rogue: UEFN map code and how to play

Fortnite TMNT Rogue is a fan-made map that combines the world of Fortnite with the legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. It was developed by @the_gcc on UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) and released on January 24, 2025. The map has recently seen a massive rise in popularity after the creator announced an official collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who is now featured in the map with new voice lines, quests, and rewards.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite TMNT Rogue map.
Fortnite TMNT Rogue: Everything you need to know
The Fortnite TMNT Rogue UEFN map got a massive boost in visibility after the official Fortnite X account gave it a shout-out. This resulted in the map reaching over 1,000 concurrent players, an all-time high.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
UEFN map code
It’s important to note that this map is not an official collaboration with Epic Games. It's a separate game mode and has nothing to do with the main Fortnite Battle Royale map. The code to play TMNT Rogue is 4884-4439-3292. Here’s a stepwise guide to enter this map:
- From the Fortnite main menu, scroll down to the Explore tab.
- Look for a section named Game Collections, and select Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Now, navigate to TMNT Rogue and click on it. Make sure the map is created by @the_ggc, as there are several clones out there. If you can't find it, just click on the search bar at the top and paste the code 4884-4439-3292, and then press enter.
- Now, click on the yellow button at the bottom left that says "Ready", and wait for it to load.
How to play
Once you load into the map, you'll spawn at a hideout of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is now transformed into a cool Snoop Dogg-themed place. The base acts as a central hub, and there are four main gateways you can enter from here, each leading to a different location and having a unique storyline. The gateways are:
- Dojo Ninja Fights
- Central Park
- Sewer Surfers
- NYC
Your main enemy in Fortnite TMNT Rogue is Shredder and his evil gang, the Foot Clan. Note that only a maximum of two players can join this map at once. The entire map includes custom music and voiceovers by Snoop Dogg, which adds a lot of energy and fun to the experience.
This map is great for earning tens of thousands of XP in a small amount of time, as there are multiple ways to do so:
- Every enemy elimination gives you a few hundred XP.
- Some kills randomly drop Diamonds. You can bring these back to the hideout and use the Diamond Converter to convert them into a large amount of XP.
- There’s also a dance floor in the hideout. If you stand on it and do any emote, you’ll start gaining hundreds of AFK XP per second just for dancing.
Do note that the amount of XP could slightly vary from player to player. If you are willing to level up your Battle Pass faster, playing this map for a small amount of time daily would be highly beneficial.
That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite TMNT Rogue map. Whether you're just trying to level up in the game or are a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan, we recommend giving this map a try.
