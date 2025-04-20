Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3: Start date, new skins, and more

Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3 was officially confirmed during a recent live event, and fans are more excited than ever. Just as leaks suggested, this season will be fully Star Wars-themed. Epic Games and Disney have dropped the first official teaser of the season, which features several new skins, vehicles, and weapons.
On that note, here’s everything we know about the Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3 so far.
Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3: Everything we know
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will begin on May 2, 2025. The season is confirmed to end on June 8, 2025, making it just 35 days long, one of the shortest seasons ever. However, despite being a short one, it will have a lot of content to explore. Players can expect significant changes to the Fortnite map as part of the Star Wars collaboration.
Battle Pass skins
Several iconic Star Wars characters and spinoffs are confirmed to be included in the new Fortnite Battle Pass:
- Darth Jar Jar
- Captain Phasma
- Poe Dameron
- Mace Windu
- Emperor Palpatine
- Custom Mandalorian
- First Order Stormtrooper
- Wookie Cuddle Team Leader
Each of these characters will likely come with matching cosmetics like Back Blings, Emotes, and Pickaxes. Since Fortnite often surprises players with mid-season bonuses, it is possible that we get a secret Battle Pass skin later on.
Update roadmap
Here are the confirmed major update titles and their arrival dates for Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3:
- May 2, 2025: Imperial Takeover
- May 8, 2025: The Pull of the Force
- May 22, 2025: Mandalorian Rising
- May 29, 2025: Star Destroyer Bombardment
- June 7, 2025: Death Star Sabotage
Almost all these updates are scheduled for Thursdays, meaning that players can expect fresh content every week.
New vehicles and items
Based on the teaser and the keyart, players have discovered numerous new items that are arriving in the game. To start with, the keyart features at least one new rifle and two new pistols, with one of them resembling the iconic Cassian Andor's Blaster.
The X-wing and TIE Fighters are likely to be either vehicles or Gliders. Considering we only get a small glimpse of them in the teaser, its hard to guess whether they are cosmetic items or actual in-game vehicles for now. Additionally, we also get a small glimpse of the Sand Crawlers, which might contain loot chests.
That’s everything we know so far about Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3. With a short but action-packed season ahead, fans of both Fortnite and Star Wars could expect some of the best collaborative content. Players should follow the official game channels for more reveals as the season release date approaches.
