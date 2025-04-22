Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes: Death Star, Thunderbolts, TMNT, Death Star, and more

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes, the last major update for the current season is scheduled for April 22, 2025. Epic Games has confirmed the date but hasn't quite revealed the content we can expect to see. The only thing that has been confirmed is the collaboration with Thunderbolts, which comes as no surprise as the film debuts on May 1, 2025.
Moving on to potential content, there are a few noteworthy things mentioned by leakers. For starters, we reportedly have Casey Jones from the TMNT franchise coming soon, alongside other potential villains. Lastly, there's talk of an Outfit that references Jenna Ortega, which could be added to the Fortnite Item Shop.
With all this in mind, here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes.
Note: Some aspects of the articles are based on leaks and are subject to change. The information presented herein should be taken with a grain of salt.
Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes
Starting with the official information at hand, Fortnite will have a collaboration with Thunderbolt. As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes, the Thunderbolts Cup will take place on April 25, 2025.
Players who secure enough points will be able to get the White Widow (Pen & Ink) Outfit for free. The Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink) Outfit will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop for purchase.
Next up, the Death Star from Star Wars can be spotted in-game. It's far above the sky but is visible when using a scoped weapon. It's no surprise that the Death Star can also be seen, as Chapter 6 Season 3 will be Star Wars-themed. Battle Pass Outfits have also been revealed, with Darth Jar Jar being one of them.
Coming to the unofficial list of things we could get with this update, Casey Jones is reportedly slated to arrive in-game. He is potentially one of the three villains we could see in the next major Fortnite x TMNT collaboration.
Lastly, there is talk of a new Outfit coming to the game that has some reference to Jenna Ortega. It was showcased the day Fortnite Festival Season 7 went live.
That is about everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes. Downtime will commence at 4 AM Eastern Time. Epic Games will provide an update when the servers are back online.
