Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map revealed: All locations removed and added

Epic Games has officially revealed the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map, which is a dream come true for many. Past collaborations have featured POIs from the franchise, but this time around, four major Named Locations have been added. Suffice it to say, collaborations of this kind have come a long way.
Coming back to the new locations, there are four to talk about. However, before we go into the POIs, there's a rumor worth noting. It would appear that the new Star Wars locations could change mid-season. Of course, this has happened before, but not for a season that is slated to last a month. Nevertheless, Epic Games is known for pulling out wild cards now and then.
All locations removed and added in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map
Out of the 18 Named Locations on the current Fortnite map, four will be replaced next season. They will be changed to represent the Star Wars theme in Chapter 6 Season 3. Here is the list:
- Shogun's Solitude replaced with Vader Samurai's Solitude
- Hopeful Heights replaced with Outpost Enclave
- Demon's Dojo replaced with First Order Base
- Whiffy Wharf replaced with Resistance Base
This time, we don't just have names but images as well. They showcase how the POIs will look once the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map goes live on May 2, 2024, and will be present until June 8, 2025.
Here's a look at the new locations:
As you can see, Epic Games has loaded each POI with as many Star Wars references as possible. There are two broken-down AT-ATs present at First Order Base; one of which has been converted into a restaurant. A Sandcrawler used by the Jawas on planet Tatooine can be seen in Outpost Enclave. It is rumored that players will be able to loot the Sandcrawler.
That's just the tip of this collaboration. The potential lineup of Star Wars Battle Pass skins has also been revealed. One of the characters listed is Darth Jar Jar (who, by the way, started as a meme). Additionally, players will be able to pilot TIE Fighters and X-wing Starfighters. Be prepared for dogfights from day one.
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map is going to be packed with content. Since the POIs are spread across the island, it'll be fun exploring them one match at a time. They are bound to be hot spots for the duration of the season, which is quite understandable.
On that note, the next phase of the storyline begins in just a few days. You won't have to wait long to jump into the game and explore the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map firsthand.
