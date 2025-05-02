Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 implements an unexpected change to Ammo Boxes

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is here, and this season of Galactic Battle introduces an overarching theme based on the Star Wars franchise. Apart from an array of cosmetics and mythic items, the update made a complete overhaul to the use of ammunition in the game, completely removing Ammo Boxes.

Here's everything you need to know about the overhaul to the Ammo Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 implements a major change to Ammo Boxes and weapons

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 removes Ammo Boxes from the island (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle is out now, and this high-octane season is centered around the Star Wars franchise, adding an array of items as well as themed weapons. Among weapons, players will find legendary items like the DL-44 Blaster Pistol, the ACP Scatter Blaster, and more.

That said, the new update has resulted in a complete overhaul of an existing gameplay mechanic — Ammo Boxes. Since all weapons in this season are based on Star Wars and do not require ammunition, the popular green box has been removed from the entire island. Players will not find the items anywhere on the island for the duration of this season.

All the weapons added in this season of Galactic Battle feature infinite ammunition with a cooldown after a certain period. Since they do not require to be reloaded or need any bullets, the mechanic has been removed for the time being.

Additionally, the removal of regular weapons like assault rifles and pistols for this season makes it a redundant mechanic.

The removal of regular weapons that use bullets has prompted the developer to scrap the Ammo Boxes and Large Ammo Boxes, replacing them with chests that contain weapons as well as items of healing and shields. Players can expect this format to remain till the end of Chapter 6 Season 3, on June 8, 2025.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 adds an array of new weapons and items, replacing standard weapons like rifles and pistols. Fans of the Force will get to wield iconic weapons like lightsabers and blasters, offering an immersive experience as part of the theme. Additionally, the Item Shop is flooded with cosmetics of legendary characters from the universe.

