The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) downtime and release countdown are four hours apart. The downtime today (May 2, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 2 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 6 am Eastern Time.

In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v35.00), the highlight is the Star Wars crossover. From Battle Pass skins to iconic locations and the loot pool itself, the Force is going to be strong throughout May.

Here's the countdown for the start of Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) downtime, and subsequently, when the servers come back online.

Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.

Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) downtime countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) downtime will kick off in the wee hours of the morning for those in the United States of America and early morning for those in Europe. Here are the timings:

11:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) (May 1)

1:00 am Central Time (CT)

2:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

6:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

7:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

8:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) downtime will start in the afternoon for regions in Asia. For those in and around Australia, the downtime will start early evening. Here are the timings:

11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

2:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

3:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

4:00 pm Australian Eastern Time (AET)

7:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) downtime release countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

When downtime ends for the Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00), the servers will go live early morning in most parts of America. For those in Europe, it will be closer to midday. Here are the timings:

3:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

5:00 am Central Time (CT)

6:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

11:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

12:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

Downtime for Fortnite Galactic update (v35.00) will end by late afternoon and early evening for most parts of Asia. Those in Australia will be able to play from later evening onward. Here are the timings:

3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

6:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

7:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

8:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

11:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

