Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 2 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before then, and the servers will be online again by 6 AM ET. This downtime paves the way for v35.00, the start of Chapter 6 Season 3, Fortnite Galactic Battle. With this being the start of the next phase of the storyline, there's a lot of new content to expect.

The Galactic Battle Pass skins have already been revealed, alongside a few upcoming weapons. Epic Games has also showcased all four upcoming Fortnite POIs, which represent iconic locations from Star Wars settings. Players will be able to fly X-wing Starfighters and TIE Fighters as well. That's just the tip of the Lightsaber.

Here is information about the Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025) and how long you can expect it to last.

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025) will last approximately four hours. The servers will go offline at 2 AM ET and should return by 6 AM ET. An official update will be provided when things are back to normal.

Here's the countdown to when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will go live.

Additionally, if you are playing on PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox One & Series X, you will be able to pre-download the update. This will save you time, given that the update is bound to be larger than usual.

Content changes for Fortnite update v35.00

In terms of content, we know what to expect from the Galactic Battle Pass, new POIs, and loot pool. A blog posted by Epic Games provides a rundown of almost everything to expect. Much like last time around, players will not be going in blind.

On that note, it'll be nice to see Lightsabers and Force Powers back in-game. Been a while since they were part of the loot pool, and given their utility, they are going to be much sought after.

We also have the dates for updates in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, which is nice, as we know exactly when there will be in-game changes. These are subject to change, but as of now, the timeline is holding.

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025). If you're still playing, you have a while to wrap things up and save your progress in LEGO. However, if you're in BR, feel free to play until the servers go offline. You have nothing to lose. May the Force be with you.

