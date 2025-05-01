When is the next Fortnite update?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is concluding after a thrilling run filled with heists, mythic weapons, and various map changes. The season officially ends on May 2, 2025, at 2 AM ET, paving the way for the highly anticipated Star Wars-themed Chapter 6 Season 3. This upcoming season, titled Galactic Battle, marks another major collaboration with the popular sci-fi franchise.

From new locations and vehicles to numerous iconic skins and even in-game Star Wars episodes, the crossover promises a highly entertaining experience. For those eager to know, the next major update, v35.00, is scheduled to go live on May 2, 2025.

What's new in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00) Update?

Chapter 6 Season 3 promises an action-packed Star Wars experience with a lot of new items and changes. Despite being one of the shortest seasons — spanning just 35 days — it's expected to be one of the most content-rich seasons so far.

New locations

The new season introduces several Star Wars-themed locations to the Fortnite map:

Resistance Base

First Order Base

Vader's Samurai Solitude

Outpost Enclave

Apart from the named locations, we can expect a few other Star Wars landmarks and POIs across the map.

New vehices

This season is going to bring a lot of new and exciting mobility options to the game. So far, the X-Wings, TIE Fighters, Sandcrawlers, and AT-ATs are confirmed through the official teasers and trailers.

New weapons

The season brings back iconic Star Wars weaponry. The trailers confirm that at least one new rifle and two new pistols are arriving, with one likely being the iconic Cassian Andor's Blaster.

Other additions

Beyond gameplay elements, the season features the premiere of Star Wars: Tales from the Underworld within the game. To watch, you need to visit the following UEFN island:

Two episodes of Tales from the Underworld in Fortnite: 2124-6713-8076

An official live event tied to the Death Star is also confirmed. According to leaks, players may even get the chance to control and fire the Death Star at some point. Players can also get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free by simply linking their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts before August 31, 2025.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates

Here’s the full list of scheduled content updates for Chapter 6 Season 3, which will run for 35 days:

Update name Release date Content Imperial takeover (v35.00) May 2, 2025 Chapter 6 Season 3 launch. New locations, vehicles, Battle Pass, and weapons. The Pull of the Force May 8, 2025 - Mandalorian Rising May 22, 2025 - Star Destroyer Bombardment May 29, 2025 - Death Star Sabotage June 7, 2025 A live event centered around the Death Star

The following schedule covers all the major weekly content updates that are officially announced. However, Epic Games may also release smaller patches or hotfixes in between to address bugs, adjust balance, or add minor features.

That's everything you need to know about the next update. For more information, keep a check on the official game channels.

