When is the next Fortnite update?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 01, 2025 13:15 GMT
Exploring the date and content of the next Fortnite season (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is concluding after a thrilling run filled with heists, mythic weapons, and various map changes. The season officially ends on May 2, 2025, at 2 AM ET, paving the way for the highly anticipated Star Wars-themed Chapter 6 Season 3. This upcoming season, titled Galactic Battle, marks another major collaboration with the popular sci-fi franchise.

From new locations and vehicles to numerous iconic skins and even in-game Star Wars episodes, the crossover promises a highly entertaining experience. For those eager to know, the next major update, v35.00, is scheduled to go live on May 2, 2025.

What's new in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00) Update?

Chapter 6 Season 3 promises an action-packed Star Wars experience with a lot of new items and changes. Despite being one of the shortest seasons — spanning just 35 days — it's expected to be one of the most content-rich seasons so far.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

New locations

The new season introduces several Star Wars-themed locations to the Fortnite map:

  • Resistance Base
  • First Order Base
  • Vader's Samurai Solitude
  • Outpost Enclave

Apart from the named locations, we can expect a few other Star Wars landmarks and POIs across the map.

New vehices

This season is going to bring a lot of new and exciting mobility options to the game. So far, the X-Wings, TIE Fighters, Sandcrawlers, and AT-ATs are confirmed through the official teasers and trailers.

New weapons

The season brings back iconic Star Wars weaponry. The trailers confirm that at least one new rifle and two new pistols are arriving, with one likely being the iconic Cassian Andor's Blaster.

Other additions

Beyond gameplay elements, the season features the premiere of Star Wars: Tales from the Underworld within the game. To watch, you need to visit the following UEFN island:

  • Two episodes of Tales from the Underworld in Fortnite: 2124-6713-8076
An official live event tied to the Death Star is also confirmed. According to leaks, players may even get the chance to control and fire the Death Star at some point. Players can also get the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free by simply linking their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts before August 31, 2025.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates

Here’s the full list of scheduled content updates for Chapter 6 Season 3, which will run for 35 days:

Update nameRelease dateContent
Imperial takeover (v35.00)May 2, 2025Chapter 6 Season 3 launch. New locations, vehicles, Battle Pass, and weapons.
The Pull of the ForceMay 8, 2025-
Mandalorian Rising May 22, 2025 -
Star Destroyer Bombardment May 29, 2025 -
Death Star Sabotage June 7, 2025 A live event centered around the Death Star
The following schedule covers all the major weekly content updates that are officially announced. However, Epic Games may also release smaller patches or hotfixes in between to address bugs, adjust balance, or add minor features.

That's everything you need to know about the next update. For more information, keep a check on the official game channels.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
