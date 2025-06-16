Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming event for Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, an upcoming event is set to arrive in Chapter 6, Season 3 Super. This will not be a full-blown cinematic experience like the Death Star Sabotage event, but a more grounded mini-event, as per the information at hand.

@BeastFNCreative has been providing details about the rumored content for a while now. The post made on the social media platform X was also reshared by other legacy leakers such as @HYPEX and @Loolo_WRLD. Here is more information on the same.

Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming mini-event related to Daigo, the Mask Maker

Since unlocking his true potential towards the end of Fortnite Galactic Battle, Daigo has gone from NPC to boss and has become hungry for power. In Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, he's teamed up with Kor to wreak havoc on the island. Taking things into account, the mini-even could revolve around him and Kor.

At the moment, two things are known about the upcoming mini-event:

It is codenamed “PistolCanary.”

It should be released in the next update, which is scheduled for June 18, 2025.

Although the event could be added to the files later this week, it might not go live on the same day. There could be a build-up for a few days before it's activated. This is usually how Epic Games goes about live events, both minor and major.

As to what could happen during the mini-event, there's no telling right now. It's not a secret that Daigo is growing more powerful each day, so much that it has caught Superman's attention and led him to the island. We could see him go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel.

That's everything we know from Fortnite leaks regarding the upcoming event. We might get more information during the downtime on Wednesday (June 18, 2025). Notably, the new LEGO Expeditions mode is being released, so even if the event doesn't kick off on the given day, you won't be left empty-handed.

