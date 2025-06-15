LEGO Fortnite Expeditions classes: All you need to know

A new mode called LEGO Fortnite Expeditions is coming soon, and Epic Games has started to tease aspects of it. Not a lot is known about it, but we do know that this mode will become another permanent fixture within the Metaverse. You will be able to get playtime XP as well, which will allow you to streamline your progress and unlock Battle Pass rewards.

The mode will be released on June 18, 2025, but before that, we have some information to share with regards to the playable Hero Classes. There are a total of three, with each having a distinct look and feel. They are fashioned around the current list of playable Battle Pass characters: Morgan Myst, Killswitch, and Lightrider. Here is more on the topic at hand.

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions introduces three Hero Classes

As mentioned, three Hero Classes will be playable when LEGO Fortnite Expeditions launches, and we'll likely see more added over time. However, for the time being, the Hero Classes present are: Shadow Caller, The Hunter, and Rift Ripper. Here's a bit of information on each Hero Class.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Shadow Caller in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions

Expand Tweet

Morgan Myst is being put into the Hero Class known as Shadow Caller. It would seem that she will be able to make use of the shadows in some way and can dual-wield daggers/short swords. She may have access to something called Myst Form, which is an upcoming Hero Item for Battle Royale/Zero Build.

It allows the user to briefly transform into an invulnerable flock of shadowy ravens that can maneuver a short distance. When fused with Myst Gauntlets (already in-game), they become Ascended Myst, which has higher damage and longer-lasting invulnerability.

The Hunter in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions

Expand Tweet

Killswitch is being put into the Hero Class known as The Hunter. Much like in Battle Royale/Zero Build, if you choose this Hero Class, you will likely get access to Killswitch Revolvers. These dual pistols allow for some serious action-movie shenanigans. You should be able to dodge to evade incoming fire and activate Hangtime in the air to fire back with better accuracy.

You could also get access to the Tracking Visor. This could be an ability specific to The Hunter Hero Class. When used, it allows you to scan the battlefield in a wide radius, pinging nearby foes, and showing enemy footprints. If you choose this Hero Class, you will likely be engaging in ranged combat for the most part.

Rift Ripper in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions

Expand Tweet

Lightrider is being put into the Hero Class known as Rift Ripper. Judging by the name, it is possible that this Hero Class can harness the power of Rifts. After all, they are portals to other realities, and the Metaverse has no shortage of them. However, we don't know what her powers are.

She may also eventually have access to Surf Cube, which is an upcoming Hero Item for Battle Royale/Zero Build. To elaborate, the cube-matter surfboard will allow players to glide through the air with ease, avoiding opponents on the ground below.

What else do we know about LEGO Fortnite Expeditions?

Expand Tweet

From what we know, you will be able to switch between these Hero Classes, which will result in different gameplay experiences. This likely pertains to each Hero Class's ability, and how that will affect and/or reflect in terms of gameplay. Whichever Hero Class you choose, you'll be able to explore a great big open world and complete tasks/objectives to earn XP.

There will be boss fights as well, which will be a group activity. Speaking of bosses, the first two will be none other than Daigo and Kor. Completing these tasks will allow you to level up your Hero Class as well. This could unlock new abilities for you to use. The Spires that are currently in Battle Royale/Zero Build will also be present here.

That's about everything we know about the Hero Classes in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions. More information will surely be revealed soon, either before, during, or after the downtime for update v36.10 ends.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More