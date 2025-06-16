Fortnite Reboot Surf leak hints at new "Portal Hoverboard" item

A Fortnite Reboot Surf leak has been showcased, and it will likely be a fan-favorite item when finally added to Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. The information comes from a leaker @Loolo_WRLD, who is very reliable and has provided accurate insights in the past as well.

We don't know when this new Fortnite Reboot Surf leak, aka Portal Hoverboard, will be added to the game, but we do know how it could function. Of course, things are subject to change, but the information at hand gives us insight into what to expect.

Fortnite Reboot Surf leak has a lot of details to share

To address the elephant in the room, there's no release date for the Portal Hoverboard. However, we do know its functions thanks to the leak. It will feature mechanics similar to the Airbending item from Chapter 5 Season 2. Here's a list of possible abilities:

Boosting

Being In the Air

Jumping

Landing

Stopping

Turning

Going Through Water

If these abilities work as intended, players will gain the upper hand in mobility when using the Portal Hoverboard. They could bypass opponents and rotate with ease in chaotic situations. We know what it looks like thanks to the trailer, which teased it, but we know nothing else in any official capacity.

When could we see the Portal Hoverboard added to the game?

With Chapter 6 Season 3 Super only ending on August 8, 2025, there's a lot of time between now and then to add new content. However, we could see it added to the game on June 18, once update v36.10 goes live, or perhaps after Epic Games' Summer Break ends.

It's hard to tell since there's already a lot of content players can use to secure a Victory Royale. But if not before or after the Summer Break, the Portal Hoverboard could be added towards the end-of-season updates.

That's everything we know about the Fortnite Reboot Surf leak. More information will surface when the developers are ready to add the item to the game. Until then, use Spirites or Boons to get an edge in mobility in-game.

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More