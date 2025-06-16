Fortnite Reboot Surf leak hints at new "Portal Hoverboard" item

A Fortnite Reboot Surf leak has been showcased, and it will likely be a fan-favorite item when finally added to Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. The information comes from a leaker @Loolo_WRLD, who is very reliable and has provided accurate insights in the past as well.
We don't know when this new Fortnite Reboot Surf leak, aka Portal Hoverboard, will be added to the game, but we do know how it could function. Of course, things are subject to change, but the information at hand gives us insight into what to expect.
Fortnite Reboot Surf leak has a lot of details to share
To address the elephant in the room, there's no release date for the Portal Hoverboard. However, we do know its functions thanks to the leak. It will feature mechanics similar to the Airbending item from Chapter 5 Season 2. Here's a list of possible abilities:
- Boosting
- Being In the Air
- Jumping
- Landing
- Stopping
- Turning
- Going Through Water
If these abilities work as intended, players will gain the upper hand in mobility when using the Portal Hoverboard. They could bypass opponents and rotate with ease in chaotic situations. We know what it looks like thanks to the trailer, which teased it, but we know nothing else in any official capacity.
When could we see the Portal Hoverboard added to the game?
With Chapter 6 Season 3 Super only ending on August 8, 2025, there's a lot of time between now and then to add new content. However, we could see it added to the game on June 18, once update v36.10 goes live, or perhaps after Epic Games' Summer Break ends.
It's hard to tell since there's already a lot of content players can use to secure a Victory Royale. But if not before or after the Summer Break, the Portal Hoverboard could be added towards the end-of-season updates.
That's everything we know about the Fortnite Reboot Surf leak. More information will surface when the developers are ready to add the item to the game. Until then, use Spirites or Boons to get an edge in mobility in-game.
