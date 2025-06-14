Fortnite leak hints at features under consideration by Epic

According to the latest Fortnite leak, Epic Games has plans that could be set in motion soon. As with the Crew, they are seemingly planning to add more features to the game. The details were shared online by @Loolo_WRLD and @realAlucar.

So far, no surveys have been conducted to ask the community if these new features are indeed something they'd want. However, since they are being considered, we could see a survey kick off soon. Whichever features make the cut could be added to the game in the future. Here's more on the topic at hand.

Fortnite leaks hint at nearly a dozen new features being considered by Epic Games

As per the information shared, 10 new features are being considered for the game. Some are related to gameplay, while others focus on cosmetics and LTMs. Here's the list:

Weapon Mastery quests and Rewards Timers until Ranked reset More detailed Career profile Ranked Exclusive Item Shop Practice Modes for Competitive Players Global leaderboards Rank-based rewards More limited time modes Friend Leaderboards Social Matchmaking (playing with ppl who have similar interests/play style)

Given that Epic Games is always innovating, most of these new features could fit right into the UI without issues. Some of them, like Weapon Mastery quests & Rewards and the Ranked Exclusive Item Shop, would help fuel the competitive scene. However, it's left to be seen how this would be done in a way that would benefit the entire community.

For now, there is no timeline as to when these new features could be implemented. Since the leak is new, things could still be in the initiation stage. If such is the scenario, it could be a few months/seasons before we see any of these new features added.

Nevertheless, much like the Fortnite leak that stated Crew was getting additional features a short time ago, which came to pass eventually, the same can be expected here. We could see these implemented towards the end of Chapter 6 or at the start of Chapter 7.

