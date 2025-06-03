Squid Game x Fortnite UEFN partnership announced at Unreal Fest

A Squid Game x Fortnite UEFN partnership is on its way, and fans of the massively popular Netflix show are excited. Recently, a segment of the Unreal Fest 2025 focused on UEFN, where they depicted an array of lineup. Among partnerships with major franchises such as Avatar, they announced an upcoming venture with the viral Korean series.

Here's everything you need to know about the Squid Game x Fortnite UEFN partnership.

Unreal Fest 2025 unveils upcoming Squid Game x Fortnite UEFN partnership

Unreal Engine has just announced a Squid Game x Fortnite UEFN partnership at the Unreal Fest 2025, leaving fans and players excited. During the UEFN IP segment, the speaker discussed a range of new franchises and brands set to join the fray, including the hit Korean show.

The showcase also announced that UEFN island creators will gain access to Netflix-sourced assets, items, and elements on June 27, 2025, and be able to create experiences that will be made available later in Summer 2025.

Squid Game is known for its array of exciting and high-octane games, so these assets and elements will provide UEFN island creators a veritable cornucopia of ideas and elements to play with. Additionally, the arrival of AI-powered NPCs teased in the Fest could complement these experiences perfectly, offering an immersive gameplay aspect.

A lot of other popular franchises will also come to UEFN experiences (Image via YouTube/Unreal Engine)

Apart from Squid Game, the Unreal Fest announcement also hinted at an array of Avatar-themed UEFN experiences set to arrive in 2026. Additionally, players might be in for a treat since Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle experiences are also in the pipeline.

With season 3 of Squid Game hitting Netflix on June 27, Epic Games and Unreal have found the perfect timing to promote this massive collaboration. With the tentative publication date set for later in the summer of 2025, these unique Squid Game x Fortnite UEFN partnership worlds are just around the corner.

