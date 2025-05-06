Superheroes are likely returning to Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 4, and it's based on more than just hearsay. There's an unspoken bond between players and Superhero skins. First introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4, they took over the community's hearts and minds (as well as the Item Shop).
Part of the Boundless Set (aptly named), Superheroes didn't just become a major talking point; they were also creating revenue for Epic Games on a large scale. After all, with each character being fully customizable, it didn't take long for the community to find competitive edges using them.
Circling back to things, based on the theory provided by reputed leaker @HYPEX, Chapter 6 Season 4 will be Superhero-themed. Although this is just a working theory, there is some evidence to back it up.
Note: This article is based on leaks, rumors, and speculations; as such, the information contained herein should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 4 could play host to a Superhero theme
Based on the information at hand, Chapter 6 Season 4 could be filled to the brim with Superheroes. This is based on the recent Survey skins that were leaked, and a few changes that were made to the game files during the Fortnite downtime (May 2, 2025). Here is a list of things we could see:
- 18x Heroes Skins in the Surveys
- Superman Collab (Skin + Mythic) Next Season
- Next Season starts on sathe me day as OGS4 (CH1 Heroes)
- Heroes-themed Boons leaked in this update that have the same icon as the one in these skins' chests
Starting with the skins, these were leaked a while ago and are very reminiscent of characters from the Boundless Set. Next up, we have a possible Superman skin. This is based on the fact that Fortnite x DC collaborations were seemingly being approved by James Gunn.
Moving on, since we have the update dates officially revealed for Chapter 6 Season 4, we know that it coincides with the OG Season 4 launch date, which so happens to be themed after Superheroes. Lastly, based on leaks, Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 4 will have Hero-themed Boons. This makes it all more evident that superheroes will be a major part of the storyline.
That being said, there's a lot that we don't know about Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 4, and it's far too soon to state anything. It'll be at least another week before we get more in-depth information about the next phase of the storyline. For now, may the Force be with you, as you enjoy everything the current Star Wars-themed season has to offer.
