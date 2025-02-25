Fortnite x DC collaborations are seemingly being approved by James Gunn

Fortnite x DC collaborations are reportedly being approved by James Gunn. It would seem that more DCU characters will soon be coming to the Metaverse. Information regarding this development was first shared by Fortnite leaker/data-miner leaker @Loolo_WRLD. Since then, others, including @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR, have re-shared the post. Here is an extract from the video that was shared on X:

"They are having conversations with Fortnite, and James Gunn is giving notes and approvals for character designs coming to Fortnite."

While Epic Games is yet to confirm this statement, based on what can be observed, DC characters have been making a return lately. The most recent cosmetic item to make a return to the Fortnite Item Shop was the Catwoman Comic Book skin. On that note, here is more on potential characters that could be added to the Metaverse soon.

Fortnite x DC collaborations have a lot of potential, but there's no confirmation from Epic Games

Having a few new Fortnite x DC collaborations would be good for morale, especially since the last two characters were merely remixes — Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn. The last time a DC character made their debut was Black Adam in Chapter 3 Season 4.

However, while there is talk of new Fortnite x DC collaborations, there is nothing from Epic Games to hint at what we could be getting. The last time something major occurred was in Rocket League when Batmobiles made a return last year. Other than this, there is nothing to speak of.

The only thing that can be taken into consideration is that we may get a new Superman variant, given that James Gunn is directing Superman (2025). With the film set to release on July 11, 2025, we could see a new Superman Outfit added to the Item Shop or perhaps an upcoming Battle Pass.

Other than that, we have Peacemaker Season 2 releasing in August 2025. We may finally see the character make his debut in the Metaverse. There's also Sandman Season 2, but given the recent allegations levied against Neil Gaiman, that door is likely already sealed shut.

We will get an update in the coming weeks/months regarding potential Fortnite x DC collaborations, but it's best not to be overly hopeful. With Epic Games and Disney in a long-term partnership, characters from the MCU will mostly be flooding the Metaverse in the coming weeks/months.

