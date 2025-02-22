The Catwoman Comic Book skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 1 Season X (10), with update v10.31. This is the first iteration of Catwoman that was introduced to the Metaverse. She's part of the DC Series and caused quite the hype when news of her arrival was made public by Epic Games. Based on chronology, she is the very first character from DCU to be featured in-game (even before Batman).

Given the popularity of the character, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games has given her a LEGO Style. You can use her to explore different seeds in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just stay clear of the hostile locals, as without fancy gadgets, you'll be unable to get out of a sticky situation in a jiffy.

Here is how to get the Catwoman Comic Book skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Catwoman Comic Book skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Catwoman Comic Book skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 22, 2025, the Catwoman Comic Book skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "DC" Tab. The skin can be purchased via Catwoman Comic Book Outfit and is associated with the Gotham City Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Catwoman Comic Book Outfit, you can purchase it for 1,500 V-Bucks. You cannot acquire the cosmetic items separately. However, you can purchase Cat's Claws (Pickaxe) separately for 800 V-Bucks.

How long will the Catwoman Comic Book skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Catwoman Comic Book will remain listed until March 1, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Catwoman Comic Book skin will remain listed on the Fortnite Item Shop till March 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

