Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Companions cosmetics

According to recent Fortnite leaks, a brand-new type of cosmetic called Companions may be in the works. While longtime players might remember the interactive pet Back Blings introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6, these upcoming Companions could take the idea to another level. If the leaks are to be trusted, the rumored Companions won’t just sit on your back, but rather explore the map with you, like a real pet.

The leak was shared by the popular page @Loolo_WRLD on X, who also credited @andredotuasset and @NotJulesDev for discovering the files. On that note, here’s everything we know about the rumored Companions so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest Companions are a new cosmetic type arriving in the next season

As per the leak, Companions are a new category currently found in the game files under the codename Mimosa. They are not just another style of Back Bling. Instead, they will supposedly have their own separate locker slot, just like cars. That means players will likely be able to equip and manage them differently from other cosmetic items.

What's interesting is that the Companions might be visible to all members of your party, making them feel more social and interactive. The leak also mentions that you will be able to try out your Companion and view it in full-body mode. As per the leak, the Companions are somehow going to affect every player in the squad, the meaning of which remains unclear for now.

Fortnite's Chapter 6 Season 3 was recently rolled out, and it's shorter than usual. The Fortnite leaks suggest that Companions will be arriving in-game the next season, that is Chapter 6 Season 4, releasing on June 7, 2025.

While Epic Games hasn’t officially announced anything yet, the idea of Companions sounds like a fun and fresh way to expand the cosmetic side of the game. If the latest Fortnite leaks are true, these Companions could quickly become a fan-favorite element that you might see everyone using across the Fortnite map.

